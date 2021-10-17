APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $18,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,187,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,406,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

