Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.