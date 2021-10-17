Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lifted by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 866,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $123,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.