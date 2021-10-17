Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

ARMK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.