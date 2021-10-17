ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head to Head Contrast

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 819.85 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.37

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -28.65% -27.10% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARCA biopharma and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.34%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Summary

Lucira Health beats ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.