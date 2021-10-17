Arcimoto’s (FUV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arcimoto by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Arcimoto by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

