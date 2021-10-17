ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Update

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.72 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,574,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,860,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,860,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,860,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

