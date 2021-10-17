Areti Web Innovations (OTCMKTS:AWEB) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th

Shares of Areti Web Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWEB) are set to reverse split on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWEB remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Areti Web Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

Get Areti Web Innovations alerts:

About Areti Web Innovations

Areti Web Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of internet based solutions. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Pahrump, NV.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Areti Web Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Areti Web Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.