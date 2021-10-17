Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET opened at $389.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

