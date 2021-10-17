Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.