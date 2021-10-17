Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 0.3%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 795.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 91,782 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

