Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 2,458.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 45,922 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,492,549.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,565 shares in the company, valued at $85,460,863.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

