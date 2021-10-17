ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 759.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $789.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $723.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

