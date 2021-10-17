ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $789.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.71. The firm has a market cap of $323.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

