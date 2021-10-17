Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.22

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.22 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 359 ($4.69), with a volume of 182,134 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of £496.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.31.

In related news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

