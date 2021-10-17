Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Atreca stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.53. 224,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,252. The company has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.01. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

