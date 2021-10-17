Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BCEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 224,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.01. Atreca has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atreca by 438.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Atreca by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

