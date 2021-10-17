Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.0 days.

AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.