Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.93 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Attila has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $47,573.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Attila coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Attila Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

