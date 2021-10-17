AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.60 Million

Brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report $570.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.25 million and the highest is $580.94 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.63. 484,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,983. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $234.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

