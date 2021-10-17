Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,051,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 282,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.