Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Cowen

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $62.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Avantor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,315,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

