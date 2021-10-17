aWSB (aWSB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,043.00

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $18.72 or 0.00030757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $114,410.61 and $42,043.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aWSB has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00068756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00107404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,852.76 or 1.00003875 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.82 or 0.06279041 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

