Axa S.A. Acquires New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

