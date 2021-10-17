Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 55.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,818 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

