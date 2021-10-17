Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,418 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

