Axa S.A. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 584.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 219,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

