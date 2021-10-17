Axa S.A. Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

