Axa S.A. Sells 89,800 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.