Axa S.A. Takes Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

SC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

