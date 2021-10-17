Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $70.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axonics by 28.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Axonics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX opened at $63.16 on Friday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

