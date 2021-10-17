AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. AZZ has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

