BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 765,472 shares.The stock last traded at $30.68 and had previously closed at $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

