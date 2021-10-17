Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 718.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

