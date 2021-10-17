Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $46.37. 64,246,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,614,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.