Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

