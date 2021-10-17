Bank of America Reiterates “$160.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.85.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.