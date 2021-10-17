Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.57 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock worth $20,237,256 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

