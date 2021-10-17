Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

