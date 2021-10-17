Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after buying an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,215,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,244,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 119,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

