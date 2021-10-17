Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.74 Million Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.14. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $124.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

