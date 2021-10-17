Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.38

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$132.38 and last traded at C$132.30, with a volume of 648775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.87.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5252636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.