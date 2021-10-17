Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

