Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 over the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

