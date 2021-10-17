Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Kelly Services worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 279,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

