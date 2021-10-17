Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.63 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

WMG stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.