Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.18 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $63.78 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.