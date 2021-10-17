Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of FuelCell Energy worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

