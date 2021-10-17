Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,551 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 80.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 265,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

