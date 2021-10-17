Barclays Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.37 on Friday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

